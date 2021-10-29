RevolutionPlus offers investors guide against land grabbers, scammers

Bamidele Onalaja, a fast-rising real estate developer and investor, has given tips to real estate investors on how to carry out due diligence as they wail over recent mass losses from collapsed estate property sellers that ran away.

Talking to newsmen at the unveiling of RevolutionPlus Property’s first estate (Anfield Garden) located at Ipo-Abara Community, Portharcourt, Rivers State, Onalaja who is also the chief executive officer of the company urged investors to insist on due diligence before parting with funds.

“Go with your surveyor to the land and get the coordinates. Go and verify. Make sure it’s free of any government acquisition (government interest) because if the government has an interest, no matter the year, they will come for it,” he said.

He also advised such investors to go to the real estate company and see their office and the faces behind the company with their own eyes so that they will not lose their money. “Find out what they do, whether they are renting offices or they own them. We here own our offices and we are not running anywhere.”

The company is seven years of existence already has almost 40 estates starting with Mowe Ofada, Ikorodu, Lekki, Sangetedo, Eluju, Chevron, Abraham, Adesanya, Abijo, Jakande, Ikoyi, Abuja, Ibadan, Abeokuta, and one now in Port Harcourt. Onalaja said the company has moved from selling land to build houses and that the company has over seven subsidiaries.

Throwing more light, Tolupe Onalaja, the group executive director, RevolutionPlus Property Limited said the era of fears is over as the company has no single bank loans and nobody has lost money with them.

She said the company has grown beyond fears of investors’ funds because there are lots of things they have done that have removed all such fears.

“I tell people the landmark we have now made people develop confidence in us. Anybody can talk big but people have to see what you have put on the ground and what you have contributed to Nigeria as a brand. The kind of partnerships we have done have gone beyond running away with people’s money.

She also added that the company is ready to collaborate with willing state governments to develop their states through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The event was graced by notable celebrities, Odunlade Adekola and Broda Shaggi who are also ambassadors of RevolutionPlus.