Revolutionising industries: Experts predict key drivers of growth, innovation ahead Lagos Tour event

As the world continues to evolve and technology advances, various industries are also shifting and adapting to meet the demands of consumers and stay ahead of the competition.

Experts in various industries gathered in Lagos for a strategy evening ahead of the upcoming Lagos Tour event and shared their predictions on what they believe will be the key drivers of growth and innovation in the coming years.

Ediale Kingsley, convener of Lagos Tour, also known as Tourla, introduced the event to the public and provided insight into expected innovations in various industries.

In the mental health industry, Pamela Udoka, a licensed clinical psychologist and therapist, predicts that therapy sessions will become the norm for mental health checks.

She believes there will be a paradigm shift as more individuals, married couples, and families realise the importance of considering their psychological well-being and mental health.

Husayn Zaguru, a public speaker and CEO of Zaguruville Empire Concepts Ltd, predicted that the media and communications industry would see a continued shift toward public speaking.

He believes that the virtual speaking arena is gaining popularity, and with the proliferation of platforms like TED Talks and Toastmasters International, as well as the increase in entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship, the industry is ushering in new trends.

Oke Adesoji, founder of Gladtech Technologies and Software Developer, predicts that no-code technology will change software programming development in 2023.

According to him, no-code technology, also known as low-code or citizen development, will greatly increase the speed and efficiency of software development.

No-code technology allows users to create and deploy software applications without writing code, using visual drag-and-drop interfaces and pre-built templates.

Aja Lekwa, CEO of Sharemyfame Pictures, predicts that Pan-Africanism and co-production agreements will become increasingly important in the next wave of Nollywood.

Collaboration, he said, with other African countries can lead to better funding, manpower capacity building, equipment, richer stories, and a bigger market for the Nigerian film industry.

According to Saheed Apanpa, a Nollywood Director and Producer, the Nigerian movie industry is poised to focus on pan-Africanism and co-production agreements. Apanpa believes that this could be driven by the realisation that the industry has great potential for growth and that working with other African countries can lead to better funding, manpower capacity building, equipment, richer stories and even bigger market.

Furthermore, it could also lead to the global film funding and distribution community taking Nollywood Africa more seriously, which would allow the industry to command a higher price for its content.

Crystabel Amy Goddy, an actor, model, and entrepreneur, predicts that the film and entertainment industry would expand more than ever in the coming years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

She believes that people are more open to “living” freely and using the trends seen on social media platforms. Many people seek entertainment, while others want a job in entertainment to be popular and enjoy other perks too.

She sees the film industry as greatly ruled by trends but also as an industry worth billions if thoroughly and carefully handled.

Employment in the industry is growing as well and would continue to due to the new content delivery methods that include online TV and mobile devices hence both actors and off-camera employees (editors, DOPs, etc) would stay busy. A win, win for all.

Tonye Obinna-Igbokwe, co-founder of Unlocking Creativity Consultancy, predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major focus for businesses in the content creation industry.

Obinna-Igbokwe predicts that as technology advances, AI tools will become more sophisticated and will assist with content generation, editing, and optimisation. This will lead to more personalized and high-quality content for audiences and better understanding and targeting of those audiences.

Chimezie Chika, managing director of SOCHIKAMNELEANYA FARM, predicts that marketing, integrity, and branding will become key drivers of growth in the online marketing sector.

He believed that businesses would benefit from investing in marketing and selling their brand to the right audience by offering solutions to their existing problem and not getting caught in the negative web of offering customers less value than they paid for.

Adaobi Sandra Ijoma, founder of Nutrifix Naturals, predicts that development will become a major driver of innovation in the herbal remedy industry. She believes that new discoveries and research in the field will lead to the innovation of new and healthy formulations, resulting in growth and a healthier society.

Andrea Ekpenyong, Founder of Marriage Nurturer, said that dependence will be a major focus for couples as a measure of thriving in love and relationships. She believes that people realize that relationships require a level of dependence on one another to achieve one of the core goals of being a union.

NIFEMI Ojo, executive director and Founder of NIFEMI OJO ENTERPRISE, explained the importance of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria and the benefits of registering a business with the commission.

He also highlights the service offered by his company, which is that they handle CAC Registrations and deliver both the certificate and other supporting documents within 1-7 days, which is great news for people who want to register their business or company with the commission.

According to Ediale Kingsley, CEO of Sabistation PR and Media, the public Relations industry may experience a shift towards the increased use of AI-powered tools for tasks such as data analysis, media monitoring, and content creation.

Kingsley believes that this could help PR professionals work more efficiently and effectively by automating repetitive tasks and providing them with valuable insights.

Additionally, the PR industry may see an increase in the use of virtual and augmented reality technology in PR campaigns to create immersive experiences for audiences and to build brand awareness.

Kingsley also notes that social media will continue to play a vital role in the PR industry, and professionals will have to adapt to the changes in social media platforms and make sure they are able to connect with their target audience effectively.

The Lagos Tour, also known as Tourla, is set to take place between April 1st and October 23, with all Saturdays in between dedicated to touring the city.

The theme of the tour is ‘Business Profit and Media Tour’ and will feature a variety of activities including business workshops and talks, press conferences and visibility opportunities for participants, training sessions on phone shop sales, profit formulas, and more, stage drama, PR film show, comedy, and music.