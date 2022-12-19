Revenue: Oyo leverage technology to block leakages

The Oyo state Government has revealed that it is switching to technology to drive revenue collection in order to curb every form of revenue leakage, in line with global best practices.

Adebowale Olufemi Awakan, chairman, OYO State Internal Revenue Service, who disclosed this on Friday in Ibadan, during a radio program acknowledged that the revenue generation in the State has increased about 90% to what was met on ground, noting that team work and dedication from his team members led to the improvement in revenue generation.

Awakan said “I have a strong team who we go together on tax drive everyday, to companies, business locations, hotels, etc to educate them on reasons why they should pay their taxes, how to pay, where and when to pay their taxes.

“The efforts made and still making to sensitize the people has been yielding great results, hence the increase in revenue generation.”

While giving further explanation on taxation, the Chairman said taxation is charged on employment, businesses, vocation and profession. “On employment, you pay as you earn (PAYE), while business is based on direct assessment, he explained.

Awakan reiterated further that the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into revenue collection will improve government-taxpayer relationship, block financial leakages and bring comfort to taxpayers, such that they can pay in the comfort of their rooms without having to go to the bank.

He therefore charged those who are already on board when it comes to tax payment to keep on paying their taxes as the government is putting into good use all the taxes paid, encouraging those who are not yet on board to do so.