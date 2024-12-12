Reuben&Samuel emerges to spotlight African brands on global stage

Two brothers based in Nigeria and the US respectively, have launched Reuben&Samuel, a forward-thinking PR agency committed to reshaping how African brands are perceived globally.

The agency also recognises the gap in global conversations, where African brands are often side-lined and undervalued.

In a statement issued by the firm, underscoring the agency’s vision, the co-founders emphasised that it is time for African brands to take the central stage and tell its own stories in its own way.

According to the statement, the launch marks a pivotal moment for African business, as it is the guiding philosophy of the agency’s services to elevate businesses by making sure they are seen, heard, and celebrated in global communities.

The statement disclosed that Reuben&Samuel is on a mission to become Africa’s most promising PR and Communications agency, redefining African excellence with an unwavering commitment to helping brands tell their stories authentically and driving compelling narratives that position African brands on the world stage.

“At Reuben & Samuel, we are dedicated to amplifying African voices and bringing attention to stories that have long been overlooked on the world stage. Take our sports industry, for example where Nigeria boasts extraordinary talents like Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, who are deserving of global recognition, including Ballon d’Or considerations. These untapped areas hold immense potential, and through our expertise, we aim to champion such achievements, driving growth for Nigeria and Africa as a whole,” said Samuel, co-founder, Reuben&Samuel, expressing his commitment to reshaping global narratives about Africa.

According to Samuel, Reuben & Samuel’s mission and vision remain clear in shaping perceptions by providing strategies and execution for brands to maintain a desired public image, ensuring they remain central to global conversations in their areas of business.

He disclosed further that the agency will help brands build their narratives, crafting compelling and culturally relevant stories that resonate with global audiences while staying true to the brand’s roots.

On spotlighting African brands for global inclusion, he said the agency will be leveraging its local and global networks, and the deep understanding of African markets to integrate African brands into international media, industry platforms, global communities, and cultural spaces.

According to him, key services offered by Reuben&Samuel include brand consultation; PR strategy and media relations; activation&experience; events and entertainment; talent management and booking; brand storytelling; creativity and innovation; brand marketing, and cultural influence.

With Reuben based in Texas, USA, and Samuel operating from Lagos, Nigeria, Reuben&Samuel leverages a powerful combination of global reach and local market expertise. This synergy is further enhanced by their creative partner, Chisom Njoku, founder of Huemaine, a Forbes West Africa representative. Together, they position the agency as a trailblazer in delivering creative PR solutions that seamlessly connect international and local audiences.

Their tailored approach integrates technology, creativity, and culture to address the specific needs of African businesses, empowering brands to achieve global recognition. Reuben&Samuel is committed to redefining narratives around African brands, driving their stories to the forefront of global conversations, and unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities on the world stage.

