Residents trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building located at 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, Lagos has collapsed.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service announced the accident via its Twitter handle @LagosRescue Sunday night.

“An alert of the collapse of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday, @LagosRescue at the scene.,Rescue ongoing,”

The agency promised to provide updates as operation to identify persons trapped in the collapsed building is ongoing.

Eye witnesses, said some occupants of the building were still trapped inside the building.

A video shared on the Twitter page of the @LagosRescue shows a large crowd of people making effort to identify and rescue people trapped in the collapsed building.