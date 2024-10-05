Residents groan as flood destroys property in Ondo

Residents of Ita-Nla road, Oke-Odunwo, Odojomu, Oke-Idera, and Iluyemi, among others, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state have thrown into mourning over the flood incident that led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

BusinessDay reports that the downpour, which started at about 3pm on Friday was reported to have wreaked havoc on the communities, as vehicles, motorcycles, shops and other valuables soak for hours.

However, no lives have been reported lost in the incident.

Eyewitnesses attributed the flooding to the blockage of drainage channels in the town, which prevented the free flow of water during the heavy rain.

“The rain wreaked havoc in the community; many properties were submerged. Almost all the roads in town were submerged, and there is no major road to pass. There is a need for the government to intervene in this matter,” an eyewitness said.

“The residents, especially the shop owners, were badly affected because they lost their goods to the flood. But we thank God that nobody was swept away or died.”

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while sympathising with the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom, Victor Kiladejo and the entire people of Ondo Town, ordered the evacuation of the affected areas and rapid support to halt further damages.

Oyeniyi Oseni, the state commissioner for environment, in a statement, declared that the State Government had put every necessary machinery in place to avert the possible flood as predicted by NIMET.

According to him, amphibious excavators had been deployed into critical erosion-prone areas in the state for dredging.

Oseni maintained that an amphibious excavator has been working in Ondo kingdom in the past two weeks, precisely in Laje and Oke-Odunwo, the areas identified as the most critical erosion prone locations, while the amphibious excavator had also carried out dredging activities in Akure, Igbokoda, and Ore.

Adesemoye Olaseinde, the senior special assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on diaspora issues, who also sympathised with the entire residents of Ondo Town, identified with the affected communities.

Olaseinde, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Akure, the state capital, said; “I’m deeply saddened by the widespread destruction and loss caused by the floods.

“I am particularly touched by the destruction and loss caused by the floods. I shared in your pains and agony at this time, it is most devastating and I believe the government will support you.

“I’m also using this opportunity to appreciate the state governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his prompt intervention. This has clearly shown his love for the citizenry of the state.”

Olaseinde, however, appealed to residents to desist from improper disposal of waste which blocks river channels in the state to pave way for free flow of water.

