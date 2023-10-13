Research institute records breakthroughs in root, tuber crops

In its effort to assist the Federal Government to boost food security in the country, the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) Umudike, has recorded major research breakthroughs in the genetic improvement of root and tuber crops.

The crops include cassava, yam, potato and sweet potato, among others.

Chiedozie Egesi, a professor and executive director/CEO of the institute, made the revelation on the occasion of his one-year anniversary in office.

Egesi, while addressing the staff of the institute during the occasion, said the institute started in 1923 as a Provincial Research Station, noting that since then it had passed through many transformations that had made it one of the foremost research institutes in the country.

He disclosed that the institute had also carried out successful research into the entire farming system of the Southeast agro-ecological zone, which had improved the standard of the smallholder farmers.

The executive director hinted that with their partners, they developed and released two varieties of yam and four new varieties of potato that have excellent eating qualities, climate-resilient and very high productivity for production by farmers.

“The potato industry in Nigeria and West Africa is set for a major change as these varieties will lead to increased annual productivity of the crop in Nigeria,” he said.

He further disclosed that his administration was able to play a leading role that attracted about 10 new externally funded grants to the Institute, a feat which he noted was achieved in the first six months of his administration.

“We were also able to release in a timely manner, funds for research Scientists to conduct their experiments and research activities. It is worth noting that every scientist whose proposal was duly evaluated and approved by the Institute’s Proposal Committee got funds to kick-start research works,” Egesi said.

He noted that within his one year in office, the jinx of recruitment of research scientists from various agricultural disciplines for over 10 years had been broken as efforts were in top gear to replace junior staff that had left or retired from the institute.

The chief executive said his administration has made efforts to support the Institute’s six out stations that have been facing long-term decaying infrastructure, for the first time in five years.

“Having in mind that the institute needed rebranding, my leadership internationally rebranded the institute’s image and perception which has been showcased effectively on our social media platforms. We designed a new logo that better tells the story of our mandate and work. This has secured a brand and renewed interest towards the Institute,” he said.

He also said that in addition, a new biotechnology complex is ongoing in Kuru, Plateau State, one of the institute’s outstations, while some other projects had been executed within this period under review.