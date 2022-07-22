Reps to resume debate on new water resources bill

The House of Representatives will begin debate on the controversial water resources bill when it resumes from its annual recess which would begin from next week to early September.

Some lawmakers had last month kicked against the reintroduction of the controversial bill, when it was presented for first reading.

Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) raised a point of order, reminding the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila that the bill generated heated arguments and controversies and should not be brought back.

Gbajabiamila had in his intervention asked the sponsor of the bill and chairman of the committee on water resources, Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) to provide copies of the bill to lawmakers to check whether the controversial issues have been removed.

At the plenary on Thursday, Sada directed the clerk of the House to ensure that every lawmaker has a copy of the draft bill.

Soli, who said consideration of the bill would not be rushed, appealed to his colleagues to take their time during this period of two months annual vacation to study the 154 clauses and also subject it to a third party opinion.

Soli said, “I just want to inform the members now that the bill has been re-gazetted, I’m calling on the clerk to please ensure it goes to every member because of the importance of the bill and I call on my colleagues to please kindly take time and read that bill, subject it to a third party. You have time now to study the bill back home during our holidays.

“We will not take the bill in haste. We will give every member the opportunity to look at that bill from clause one to the 154 clauses.

“I will not be a party to any shenanigans of any legislation that will impact negatively any community in our country. My colleagues, take the bill, read the bill and subject it to a third party for more information before we consider this bill before the House.”