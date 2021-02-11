Reps to probe, recover assets from privatised public enterprises

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate and recover monies, assets and dividends in some privatised public enterprises.

This resolution was a sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Mukhtar Ahmed during a plenary.

Presenting the motion, Ahmed recalled that the Federal Government embarked on privatisation and commercialisation of public enterprises to introduce private sector resources and discipline, create jobs and reduce the burden of funding of the public enterprise on the national treasury.

He noted that despite the privatisation, the Federal Government still owns shares in some of the enterprises and therefore entitles to dividends.

Ahmed said some of the assets, cash and residual shares in the privatised enterprises were still unaccounted for, while some companies like NICON Insurance, Nigerian Re-insurance and Nicon Luxury Hotels were already taken over by AMCON over acquisition loans.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the Federal Government may not be able to recover those monies, dividends and assets unless properly determined.

Meanwhile, the House mandated Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Technology to stop further procurement activities on the 2020 budget and pay contractors, suppliers and consultants who have executed contracts allocated to them without further delay.

The House also directed its Committee on Public Procurement to investigate allegations of procurement deception, staff victimisation and the ongoing management problem in the Institute.

It resolved to invite the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, director-general of (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu and PRODA management to appear before the committee to offer some explanations during the course of the investigations.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance sponsored by Henry Nwawuba at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Nwawuba noted that the Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, is a research and development agency under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology with the mission to facilitate the development and deployment of science and technology apparatus to enhance the pace of socio-economic development of the country, through appropriate technological inputs into productive activities.