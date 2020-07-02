Reps to probe NPA over illegal secret bank account for revenue collection

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate the alleged illegal secret bank account opened by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Unity Bank for the collection of revenue from vessels.

The House therefore mandated the Committees on Finance and Ports and Harbours to investigate the allegations and counter allegations, determine if the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) or any of their personnel committed any infractions as alleged.

The Green Chamber took this decision at plenary sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kolawole Lawal (APC, Ogun).

Moving the motion, Lawal noted with keen interest the controversies generated by a Whistle-blower (name withheld) who claimed that while acting in line With the Whistleblower policy of the Federal government, he duly informed, in confidence, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) about a hidden or secret account and operated by the NPA in Unity Bank to collect revenue generated from sea vessels.

He also noted that the Whistle-blower alleged that the information he gave to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) led to the exposure of an illegal secret account in Unity Bank, Lagos Branch purportedly operated by NPA where the sum of $1,034, 516,000 (one billion thirty four million, five hundred and fifteen thousand dollars) was kept contrary to financial regulations and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The lawmaker said whistle blower also alleged that the information was verified and approved by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as qualified for financial reward as prescribed under the Whistle-blower policy of the Federal Government, subsequently based on the advice of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), a written agreement was executed between the representative of the whistle-blower (Mamman Maiyaki 85 Co, Legal Practitioners) and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), as evidence of the transaction.

Lawal noted that: “Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in response to the these allegations admitted it operates an account With Unity Bank PLC Lagos Branch (account number 0013670344) With a total sum of $1,057,772,03 as of 4th December 2019 but denied the sum of $1,034,515,000.03 as alleged by the Whistle-blower.

He observed that:”the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) further admitted that the bank account mentioned by them, i.e. 0013670344, had not been operated since 27th August, 2010 due to Garnishee Order given by the Federal High Court Which was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court eight years , after in the case of Aminu Ibrahim & Co VS Nigerian Ports Authority (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/ 582/ 2010)”.

The legislator also: “observed that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) claimed that upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgement creditors continued with Garnishee process which resulted in the payment of the sum of $1,057,772,03 from the account mentioned by them to the judgment Creditor on the 4th December 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“Concerned that the material particulars of the allegations by whistle-blower have been contradicted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) but since public fund is involved in the matter, it is imperative that the House intervene in the crisis with a view to establishing the true situation in public interest.

“Concerned also that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) may be operating from other account in similar situation.

“Wonder if NPA or any Federal Government MDA have authority to pay any public money to any judgment creditor in satisfaction of a judgment debt without obtaining the prior approval of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) in view of the clear provisions of Section 84 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act CAP 56 LFN 2004 which provides that the prior consent of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) should be obtained before any MDA can transfer public funds to a judgement creditor in satisfaction of a judgement debt.

“Also wonder if the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) or any Federal Government MDA have authority to keep revenue generated in any commercial bank in view of clear provisions of Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which provides all revenue collected by the Government of the Federation shall be paid into a Special

Account called the Federation Account”.

The motion was voted on and adopted by the House.