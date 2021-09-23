Reps stranded in Kano as Azman Airline breach schedule

Members of the House of Representatives were left stranded at the Kano International Airport, following the inability of Azman Airline to keep to flight schedule for the lawmakers.

The lawmakers had boarded Azman Airline for an official assignment with the Committee on Petroleum Upstream and Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) to Kano.

However, when the legislators arrived for a return journey on Wednesday, they were unattended to and after waiting for hours for a flight that was scheduled to take off at 12:30 pm, it was later shifted several times to 2:30 pm, 6 pm, 9:45 pm and 12:15 am.

Briefing journalists on the incident, House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu expressed worry over the attitude of airline operators especially Azman Airline to treat Nigerians without respect.

Read also: Foreign airlines increase interest in Nigeria as travel rebounds

Kalu said such treatment is against the consumer protection law of the country where if a passenger is delayed for two hours, the operators should reach out to their passengers.

He said: “It is important the people we represent know where we are and the National Assembly knows we are still stranded here and as we speak to you nobody is at the counter to address us, not even the manager”.

“In the hall, a lot of Nigerians were left stranded, there are other Nigerians who are stranded and we are witnessing this firsthand and we are feeling it. Some of the citizens were abandoned here.

“We are raising this call for common Nigerians, sometimes when citizens bring their complain it appears as if they fabricated it but this one we are involved and we are seeing this for ourselves”

“We don’t know when we are leaving here and we have shown interest to find out from the ministry of Aviation and Consumer Protection Council what is happening to the Aviation sector as soon as we return”.