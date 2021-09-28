Reps set up a conference committee to fine-tune Electoral Act

The House of Representatives has constituted a 7-man conference committee to work with a similar panel in the Senate for the harmonisation of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila who announce the Committee at plenary on Tuesday said it consisted of members from the six geopolitical zones.

The Committee is chaired by Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) with James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra), Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue), Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe), Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) and Ahmad Kalambaina (APC, Sokoto) as members.

Read also: Reps to probe DISCOs over overbilling, illegal tariff hike

Both Chambers of the National Assembly passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill in July with divergent provisions on the controversial issue of electronic transmission of election results.

While the Senate authorised the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to determine the use of electronic transmission of election results, the House left it at the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Conference Committees of both the House of Representatives and Senate would be meeting to reconcile their difference to come up with a harmonised Electoral Act.