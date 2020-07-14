Reps, Senate harmonise Police Act Repeal Bill today

The House of Representatives and the Senate will today, Tuesday, July 14, harmonise the Bill for an Act to Repeal the Police Act, Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact Nigeria Police Act, 2020, to Provide for the Framework for the Police Force and ensure Cooperation and Partnership between the Police and Host Communities in Maintaining Peace, Protecting lives and Properties, and for Related Matters.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at the opening of plenary on Tuesday, said the harmonisation would be done by joint House and Senate Committees on Police Affairs.

The House of Representative had passed for third reading the Bill which seeks to repeal the Police Act 2004 and enact Nigeria Police Act, 2020 and the Senate also passed similar Bill, hence the need to harmonise the new legislation.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, had at the presentation of report on the Bill ahead of its passage in May said it would rectify issues in the 2004 Police Act to ensure efficiency, transparency, and adherence to human rights laws as well as other critical issues noted in the operations of the Nigeria Police.

The Bill intends to: “Provide for a police force that is more responsive to the needs of the public and has entrenched in its operations the values of fairness, justice and equity; repositioning the police force to uphold and safeguard the fundamental rights of every person in Nigeria in its operations.

“Also, to bring about a positive change in the public perception of the Force by ensuring that its functions are performed in a manner sensitive to the needs and well-being of the public, empower the police force to effectively prevent crimes without threatening the liberty and privacy of persons in Nigeria.

‘’Strengthen the Police Force in the performance of its functions, including safety and security of all persons, communities and property in Nigeria.

“Ensure that the police perform its functions by creating the enabling environment to foster cooperation and partnership between it and the communities it serves to effectively prevent, reduce or eradicate crimes.

“Develop professionalism in the Force by providing relevant training in all police formations in Nigeria for enhanced performance; and respect for rights of victims of crime and an understanding of their needs among others.”

Meanwhile, the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House standing vommittees are to meet with House Leadership next Tuesday at 7pm.

Speaker of the House, Gbajabiamila, also announced this at beginning of Tuesday plenary.

