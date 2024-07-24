Reps quiz minister over infrastructure decay, safety at airports

The House of Reps has quizzed Festus Keyamo, of Aviation and Aerospace Development, over the level of decay of infrastructure at the nation’s local and international airports.

Abdullah Garba, chairman of the Senate committee on aviation, grilled Keyamo during an interface meeting of the committee with the minister and other officials of the ministry of aviation in Abuja.

He said the state of infrastructure at the various local and international airports was worrisome and needed an urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation’s airports could be overemphasised.

Read also: Nigeria airports rank high in passenger traffic globally — FAAN

He noted that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

Speaking, Keyamo acknowledged the level of infrastructural decay at the nation’s airports, saying it was “a serious issue of concern” to his ministry.

The minister also said that what the ministry needed and currently doing was a safety assessment within the industry as well as an international audit by the International Civil Aviation Authority ICAO.

He, however, assured the committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipment for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation’s airports to international safety standards.

On the award of contracts by the ministry, he informed the committee that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry are still ongoing projects.