Reps probe alleged extortions in air cargo, agro-business exports

The House of Representatives is investigating allegations of extortions and illegal charges limiting air cargo and agro-businesses exports in Nigeria.

The House, on Wednesday, mandated its committees on customs and excise, finance, aviation, and agricultural production and services to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

The action was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu at plenary. Presenting the motion, Okechukwu said an investigative report by one of the national dailies, published on September 23, 2021 alleged that foreign cargo airlines were departing Nigeria empty due to extortion and multiple charges.

“Cognizant of Nigeria’s huge agro-export potential, with 22 non-oil products worth over $150 billion in export value yearly already penciled in the new export promotion programme of the Federal Government.

“Aware that export is supposed to be free in Nigeria under extant laws and regulations, except for the airline’s charges and payments to ground handlers”, the lawmaker argued.

He expressed worry over recent reports that 11 out of 16 sundry charges lined up against air cargo are illegal and that official bottlenecks, extortion, exorbitant and multiple charges are discouraging cargo airlines from operating in Nigeria as they prefer cargos from other African countries which offer them more favourable conditions.

Okechukwu said: “Nigeria’s import-to-export airfreight ratio imbalance, which is estimated at 87:13 and also agro-allied market potential worth over $250 billion is wasting away, while local exporters are fast abandoning the multi-billion dollars agro-export business.”