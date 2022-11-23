Reps probe airlines’ violation of customers’ rights

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on human rights to investigate airline operators over alleged violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services.

This resolution was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Karu Simon-Elisha from Gombe State and Taiwo Oluga from Osun State at the plenary on Tuesday.

Elisha, who moved the motion, said the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act was established to promote and protect the interest of consumers over all products and services among others.

He also said Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched in March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services.

The lawmaker said the House was aware that the department was established to serve as the eye of the industry responsible for informing, educating and protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of quality services in the Aviation sector.

Elisha said: “The House is also aware of the challenges confronting the aviation sector despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily.

“Concerned that the continuous complaints and outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers have become alarming with the consistent violation of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.”

He noted that due to the inconsistency of air travel schedules due to sudden delay, cancellations and other airlift service provision, consumers are short-changed in their businesses, health conditions and social and economic ventures without due compensation.