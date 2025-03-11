The House of Representatives committee on Public Petition has threatened to order the arrest of Olusade Adesola, executive secretary of the Federal capital territory Administration (FCTA) over alleged contravention of the building code of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The committee chaired by Michael Etaba, during proceedings on Tuesday explained that the arrest warrant on Adesola would become necessary if he fails to appear before the committee on thursday this week to state his role on the alleged infraction.

The Committee’s position followed the adoption of the petition on the issue regarding plot AO9399 cadastral zone filed by Leke Abejide, chairman of the House committee on Customs.

Etaba who stressed the resolve of the committee to dispense with the matter as soon as possible wondered why Adesola chose to stay away from the hearing in spite the fact that he is based in Abuja.

Counsel to Abejide, Samuel Ajayi in a chat with reporters at the end of proceeding of the committee added that he filed a similar petition to the offices of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and Muktar Galadima, director, dpartment of Development Control to also wade into the matter.

“The petition we have before the House is in respect to special appeal for the Chairman’s swift intervention on the development on a property at AO9399 cadestral zone contravening the building code of the FCT.

“We have a complain in respect to a building going on there which trespassed into the rights of my client. We are urging the appropriate authority to take appropriate step address the issue”, he explained.

