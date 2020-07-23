Reps moves to reduce police’s firm grip on EFCC chairmanship

The House of Representatives Thursday moved against the appointment of only police officers as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is as the House passed for second reading the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act 2004 (amendment) Bill 2020.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Wale Raji, seeks to amend the Economic and Financial Crime Commission Act, 2004 Cap. E1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to expand the scope of persons eligible for appointment as chairman of the commission and other matters related thereto.

In a lead debate on the general principles of the Bill, Raji said the Bill if it becomes law, will make a serving or retired member of any government security or a Judge of a superior court eligible to be Chairman of the Commission.

According to him, section 2 subsection (1) paragraph (a)(ii) of the Principal Act is deleted and same replaced with a new paragraph to read as follows:

”Be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Commissioner of Police or equivalent; or a person who has held or eligible to hold office as a Judge of a Superior Court of record in Nigeria; or a person with recognized financial experience and proven integrity either in the public or private sector.”