Reps move to reposition mass literacy, adult, non-formal education

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to Repeal the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education Act; Act No. 18 of 2004.

The House therefore intends to Enact the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education Act; and for Related Matters.

Sponsored by Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), the bill seeks to proffer solutions to the hydra-headed challenges and constraints bedevilling the nation’s attempt to get the mass of its people, especially those in the rural areas, some form of education.

The mandate of Commission under the proposed legislation include research, training, development and stimulating the science and practice of curriculum development, learning and teaching methodologies.

Others are to appropriate educational technologies, motivation of learners and instructors as well as the needs assessment in Mass literacy and adult and Non-Formal Education.”

In a lead debate on the bill, Ihonvbere said the decision to propose the repeal of the old Act is informed largely by the yearning gap between the literate and the mass number of Nigerians who have not attained formal education at any level.

“The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education was established in 1990, with a mandate to, among other things, provide basic education to the country’s non-literate adults and youths aged 15 and above through a non-formal approach.

“But with the passage of time, it has become incumbent to broaden the mandate to include amongst others, the laying down and implementation of a National policy on Non-Formal Education geared towards the overall social and economic development of Nigeria.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable Colleagues, the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education is the propelling driving force for the attainment of the much needed growth and development of Mass literacy as enshrined in the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

The chairman, House committee on basic education said the functions of the Commission will include to:

“formulate and co-ordinate a national policy on education;

Collect and collate data for purposes of education Planning and Financing.

“Prescribe and maintain uniform standard of education throughout the Country; control and monitor the quality of education in the Country.

“Harmonise educational policies and procedures of all the States of the Federation through the instrumentality of the National Council on Education (NCE).

“Effect co-operation in educational matters on an international scale; and develop curricula and syllabuses at the National Level.

“Seek proper funding and allocation from the Federal government for the Commission to enable her improve and meet the mandate and vision of its primary establishment.”