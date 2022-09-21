Reps move to end ASUU strike, meet union, FG Tuesday

The House of Representatives has taken steps to end the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February this year.

This is as Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House invited the union, the Federal Government through the ministers of finance, education and others to a stakeholders meeting on the protracted industrial action by ASUU, at the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday at 3:00pm.

In the invitation signed by Yahaya Danzaria, clerk to the House, the green chamber expressed deep concern about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find a solution or reach agreement between the federal government and the striking university lecturers.

The House expressed worry over the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of the teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the parliament and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.

“In the light of the foregoing, the House hereby requests for another opportunity to come together with Stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek an amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the industrial court.

“You are further required to submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the House before the meeting day. While looking forward to your esteemed presence, please accept the assurances of the highest consideration of the speaker,” the letter said.