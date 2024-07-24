Reps caucus adopts call for Kanu’s release

No fewer than 180 members of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives have adopted the call by Obi Aguocha (LP-Abia) for the release of the detained Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The caucus adopted the motion during its dinner in Abuja on Monday.

The caucus consists of all members from the PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, YPP and the ADC.

Aguocha, a member, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, had made a passionate appeal to the minority caucus to push for the release of Kanu.

He urged his colleagues to take a position on the ongoing discourse surrounding Kanu and to explore a political solution in pursuit of his release.

In his address, Aguocha emphasised the importance of a united stance within the minority caucus, adding that the resolution of Kanu’s case was crucial for national peace, stability, and unity.

He urged immediate and strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders to advocate for a peaceful and political resolution to the matter.

This, he said, would have a significant implication for the socio-political landscape of Nigeria.

Aguocha underscored the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation.

He expressed his belief that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

According to him, today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, the dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy.