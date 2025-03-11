The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to direct Internet Service Providers (ISPs) operating in the country to take immediate steps to block all websites that host obscene and pornographic contents.

The Green Chamber also asked the Commission to apply the full rigours of the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act to sanction defaulting Internet Service Providers.

This follows a motion sponsored by Dalhatu Tafoki, member representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency during plenary session on Tuesday.

Leading the debate, Tafoki noted that cyber pornography is fast becoming a global problem and no concrete steps have been taken to curb the phenomenon in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria is a highly religious country and all the major religions in the country have forbidden nudity and obscenity in any form.

The Lawmaker also noted that countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle-east have enacted legislations that ban pornography in their domains. He further expressed concerns that the immediate effects of viewing pornographic contents include: causing deception in marriage which may later on, affect family life; and promoting adultery, prostitution and many unreal expectations that can result in dangerous promiscuous behavior.

He further said viewing pornographic contents leads to addiction, escalation, desensitisation and acting out sexually by one person; and change of attitude towards oneself and his family.

Tajudeen Abass, speaker of the House of Representatives then put the motion to a voice vote, many lawmakers voted against the motion, but majority voted in support, and was adopted.

The House subsequently mandated its committees on communications and legislative compliance to ensure the implementation and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

