The House of Representatives has approved the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu although with some amendments.

The lower chamber proceeded with its approval despite widespread outcry from Nigerians, including prominent political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023, argued that the rule was a breach of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, Tinubu, in a live broadcast declared a state of emergency in the State, citing persistent political crises and security threats. As part of the emergency measures, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara as governor of the State his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The president then forwarded letters to the Senate and House of Representatives seeking consideration of copies of the official Gazette of State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

However, in granting approval during its plenary session on Thursday, the House introduced amendments, including a provision stating that Vice-Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) the sole Administrator of Rivers whom Tinubu nominated should not report to the Federal Executive Council but to the National Assembly for approval of regulations he may have to formulate and actions to be taken to deliver on his assignment, citing section 11 sub section 4 of the Constitution.

This section stipulated that: ” Any time when any House or Assembly of the State is unable to perform its function, by reason of the situation prevailing in that state, the National Assembly may make such a motion for the peace, order, and governance of that state with respect to matters on which a House or Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly.”

The House also approved that the six-month period should be subject to review at any time, and the President should consider lifting the suspension of the Governor and the Assembly members any moment that peace is deemed to have been satisfactorily achieved between the warring factions in Rivers before the expiration of the blanket period of six months.

The Green Chamber also approved that a National Peace and Reconciliation Committee be constituted with members drawn from the Federal Executive Council, the National Assembly and other eminent Nigerians to foster sustainable peace and harmony amongst the warring factions in Rivers State.

Lawmakers fault approval process.

Some Lawmakers in the Hosue however said the process was not constitutional. The approval was given through a voice vote and not the procedural headcount, though the Speaker claimed that the attendance sheet contained 243 members in attendance out of 360.

For instance, Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia, raised a point of order, saying the Constitution must be followed.

He said the Constitution requires a 2/3rd majority and demanded a head count before any debate.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, the constitutional procedures must be followed as described in Section 305, Subsection 6b, that says for us to consider this President’s request that this House must have two third majority.”

Frederick Agbedi, memeber representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Constituency supported his position.

The speaker however put the declaration request to a voice vote and majority of the lawmakers yelled “aye”, but a few “nay” was also heard.

