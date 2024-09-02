Replace humanitarian affairs ministry with social agency, lawmaker tells Tinubu

Ned Munir Nwoko, senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, has requested President Bola Tinubu to replace the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with the establishment of a National Social Security Agency (NSSA), arguing that the current system has rather perpetuated a cycle of dependency and poverty in the country.

Nwoko, in an open letter to Tinubu entitled, ‘Reimagining Nigeria’s Social Safety Net: A Call to Replace The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs With A National Social Security Agency Under The Office of The President,’ criticised the ministry’s failure to provide meaningful and sustainable relief, while expressing concerns that issues of poverty and the societal decay it perpetuates have reached a level of urgency in the country that can no longer be ignored.

Nwoko’s letter, which comes in the wake of widespread protests and unrest fueled by hunger and economic hardship, argued that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has merely offered temporary solutions rather than addressing the root causes of poverty.

He pointed out that the protests and agitations are expressions of deep-seated hunger and need, which further reflect a broader systemic failure.

“The cries of hunger, now echoing in the streets, represent far more than just a lack of food. They are the voices of millions of Nigerians who have been stripped of their dignity and left to survive in a system that has failed them repeatedly. These are not merely protests; they are a collective outcry against the indignity of living without the certainty of basic needs, without hope for a better future”, the letter read.

The senator’s letter highlights alarming poverty statistics despite the numerous programmes initiated by the government to alleviate it. Approximately 40% of Nigerians live below the poverty line while the unemployment rate hovers around 33%.

Additionally, over 25 million Nigerians face disabilities without adequate support, and more than three million Nigerians are displaced due to conflicts and natural disasters, exacerbating the demand for effective social support.

According to Nwoko, who is also a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, the current framework, embodied by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, has fostered dependency rather than empowerment, treating social support as charity rather than a fundamental right. He proposes that the NSSA, directly under the Office of the President, would provide a more structured and respectful approach to social welfare.

“This approach does not respect the inherent dignity of our people. It treats them as dependents rather than as citizens with rights. Social security should be recognized not as an act of benevolence, but as a fundamental right. It is time to rethink our strategy and implement a transformative change that will pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all Nigerians. This approach is not only patronizing but also demeaning, perpetuating a cycle of dependency,” he said.

Nwoko argued that addressing basic needs through a right-based approach rather than a charity-oriented model could significantly reduce crime and violence in the country, as poverty often drives criminal behaviour.

Nwoko’s proposal includes a robust funding mechanism involving compulsory 5 percent First-Line Charge Deductions and contributions from taxes and the private sector.

He added that the proposed NSSA would be tasked with managing a National Social Security Database to track and address the needs of various vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled, widows, orphans, and the unemployed.

“I respectfully urge you to consider establishing a National Social Security Agency, directly under the Office of the President, to replace the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. This agency would target and address the needs of the vulnerable population through a more efficient and sustainable system, one that truly empowers rather than pities, one that upholds the dignity and respect every Nigerian deserves.

“Your Excellency, continuing to administer social support through a charity-oriented framework is both dishonourable and counterproductive. It turns those in need into dependents rather than empowering them to rise above their circumstances. The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, by its very name, suggests that social support is a benevolent gift rather than a fundamental right. This mindset is outdated and should be replaced with one that recognizes social security as a rightful entitlement for every Nigerian citizen.

“Your Excellency, in this period of socio-economic difficulties, the National Social Security Agency has the potential to address the needs of the people and profoundly manifest your administration’s commitment to good governance. I, therefore, urge you to take action for the common good of empowering the citizens and charting a bold new course in patriotic service to the nation,” part of the letter read.