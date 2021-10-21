Repair works: Lagos releases traffic diversion plan on Eko Bridge

In reference to the notification by the Federal Ministry of Works on the second phase of emergency repairs on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon), the Lagos State government has released the diversion plan for a duration of 18 days starting from October 23 to November 9, 2021.

According to the repair schedule contained in the notification, the diversion point will take place on Apongbon bound of the bridge. Motorists inbound Apongbon from Alaka will therefore be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations.

To further manage traffic, the Lagos State commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde affirmed that traffic guides would be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, adding that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on ground to coordinate movement.

While lauding the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience amid various ongoing road projects within the state, Oladeinde assured that the end result would be beneficial to the people and the state.