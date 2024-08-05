Renewed Hope Initiative, African School of Economics boost access to education for Nigerian youths

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in partnership with various national and international organisations, continues to enhance access to quality education for Nigerian youths.

In a statement, the organisation disclosed that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, unveiled 200 beneficiaries of the AUDA-NEPAD/African School of Economics/RHI Scholarships at a ceremony held in the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

During the event, the First Lady emphasized that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to prioritizing education through numerous policies and programs. She highlighted significant initiatives such as the zero-interest Student Loan scheme, bursary and scholarship awards, and various educational infrastructure development projects aimed at ensuring every Nigerian student has unhindered access to education.

“The administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has significantly advanced the education sector. Initiatives such as the recent zero-interest Student Loans scheme, bursary and scholarship awards to students, and various educational infrastructure development projects all aim to provide unhindered access to education for every Nigerian student,” said Senator Tinubu.

She also noted the success of the Renewed Hope Initiative’s National Scholarship Programme (RHI-NASP), which last year provided scholarships worth N1,000,000 per annum for four years and a brand new laptop to students in Nigerian tertiary institutions. These scholarships assist students with tuition fees, books, and other educational expenses, with the second tranche of payments due in September 2024.

Senator Tinubu reiterated her focus on the education and empowerment of the Nigerian girl-child, who has been historically and culturally excluded from receiving comprehensive formal education. This focus has led to the establishment of Alternative High Schools for Girls across the country.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, praised the First Lady’s commitment to education, stating, “Your Excellency, your dedication and drive in the education sector are highly appreciated. The Ministry supports this drive with an additional 4,000 bursary grants for tertiary education students in the country.”

Princess Gloria Akobundu, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD in Nigeria, highlighted that the beneficiaries are set to receive quality education both within and outside Nigeria. The Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, expressed her country’s readiness to explore further partnerships with the Renewed Hope Initiative in education.

With these scholarships, 200 students across various fields will commence their academic careers at the African School of Economics, an affiliate of Princeton University, USA.