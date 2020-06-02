Relief as PHED drops mass sack

The Port Harcourt Distribution Company (PHED) may have dropped plans to carry out mass sacking. Meetings are said to be going on with the workers’ union over it and other matters.

By Monday, June 1, 2020, a statement issued by Public Relations Officer (PRO), John Onyi, said it is not true that management was planning to off-load 120 workers as the COVID-19 rages on. The, issued the statement.

He said: “The allegation of the Union is very surprising to us because we are not aware of any move by the management to sack over 120 staff members and I wonder where such news is coming from.

According to him, the management was particularly surprised because the management of PHED had repeatedly offered a hand of friendship and an open-door policy to dialogue with the Union in the pursuit of the shared objective of promoting the welfare of our staff. He said the Union did not take advantage of this policy to verify the unfounded reports credited to them.

“Management in recent times reviewed the organizational structure where all staff were strategically aligned for improved service delivery and this move was intended only to streamline the workforce for value optimization. There is no iota of truth to the suggestion of staff downsizing at this time,” he said.