Reinstated Edo deputy governor, Shaibu, dumps PDP, returns to APC

Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During a ceremony in Benin, the state capital, on Saturday, Shaibu, accompanied by prominent members of the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group of the PDP, declared his return to the APC, emphasising his commitment to strengthening the party.

Shaibu stated, “On behalf of the Legacy Group, I announce our movement to the APC. We have come to add value to the party.

“It is time to take back our state. We will not talk too much because action will speak for us. We are not afraid. We are ready to move forward.”

He expressed his readiness to support the APC’s governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, in the upcoming elections.

“We, the homeboys, are ready to take our state back through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

“We are not troublemakers, but if it comes, we will use it to rub our body, and we move on,” Shaibu added.

Arriving at the venue at about 2:08 pm, Shaibu made a notable gesture by walking straight to Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state, and kneeling before him, an act that drew applause from party supporters.