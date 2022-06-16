REDTV wins GAGE Award’s Best Online TV of the Year

Today, technology is the order of business operations and with many firms adopting digitalisation and the use of technology to drive business growth, GAGE Digital Company, Organisers of the GAGE Awards which was held in Lagos, Nigeria over the weekend have announced REDTV as the Best Online TV of the year.

The lifestyle and entertainment online network powered by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) top the nominee list of other television platforms such as Accelerate TV, Channels TV, Ndani TV, and Nevada Bridge TV.

Obinna Okerekeocha, REDTV’s Creative Director, received the award and in his acceptance speech said that REDTV is committed to telling the best stories from Africa and empowering the next generation of young African content creators.

The 2022 edition of GAGE Awards themed, “Co-Create 2022”, according to the organisers, was proof of how much Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating, celebrating distinguished individuals and brands who have utilised technology and the digital space remarkably and with high impact.

“REDTV’s content is diverse, modern, and versatile, but also distinguishable,” said Bola Atta, REDTV Executive Producer, “We want to continue to tell positive African stories in the most entertaining and informative manner,”

REDTV is the home to contents such as The Men’s Club (TMC), RED Hot Topics, Our Best Friend’s Wedding, and many others but the firm is looking to add more value to the economy as Atta added that employing young talents across Africa in the film industry is one of the ways to achieving that goal.

The GAGE Awards during the event rewarded other digital personalities and brands such as Mr. Funny (Mr. Sabinus) as the online comedian of the year, Nengi Rebecca Hampson as Best actor in a web series and online influencer of the year, Beryl.ama as TikTok influencer of the year, Goya Menor as Trace Digital Artiste of the year and Opera news edging the likes of BusinessDay as online news platform of the year.