Redeemed church renovates, equips Lagos laboratory with N15m

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos State, has renovated and equipped the science laboratory of State High School, located at Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja, Lagos State, with the sum of N15 million.

Commissioning the laboratory on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, said that the facility would enhance learning and teaching in the school.

The commissioner, who was represented by Ogunfuyi Taiwo Hassan, an official of the ministry, said that the state government laid premium on the teaching and learning of the sciences and lauded the church for partnering with the state government to enhance education in the state.

Adefisayo added that the state government has many schools that were begging for attention and urged other religious organizations to partner with the state government to take education to a higher level in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Emeka Obiagwu, said that the renovation and equipping of the laboratory was to mark the 25th anniversary of the parish and part of the Christian Social Responsibility of the church aimed at positively impacting society.

The man of God said that the church was doing many charitable works like feeding the poor, paying school fees for indigent, paying hospital bills for the sick and others.

Adeola Judge, the Principal of the school, thanked the church for renovating and equipping the science laboratory, adding that it would produce a conducive environment for teaching and learning of science in the school. She promised that the results of the students would be better than what they used to be as a result of the action of the church.

Also speaking at the event, Babatunde Fowler, the former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, urged the school authorities to make use of the facility.

Fowler, who is also a former chairman of the Lagos State Internal Service, urged other organizations to join the government to move education in the state, arguing that the state government could not do it alone.