Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional, reckless, and a threat to democracy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi criticised the President’s unilateral removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, warning that the action “plunges us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.”

The Labour Party leader accused Tinubu of disregarding the rule of law, arguing that the emergency declaration was a “clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.”

“It is a degrading back-door imposition of martial rule on a strategic part of the federation, with all the implied negatives,” Obi stated, insisting that the political situation in Rivers does not justify such an extreme measure.

Obi also challenged Tinubu’s interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution, stressing that declaring a state of emergency does not grant the President the power to unilaterally remove an elected governor.

“This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria,” he said.

He further warned that if left unchecked, the move could set a dangerous precedent, weaken the rule of law, and foster a culture of impunity.

“Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral qualifications, rules, and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us to a state of nature and anarchy,” Obi cautioned.

The former governor of Anambra State urged the National Assembly and all democratic stakeholders to resist Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, warning that allowing it to stand would further entrench impunity and threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

“I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigandage already threatening our democracy,” Obi declared.

The state of emergency declaration, which saw Tinubu suspend Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature, has continued to spark controversy, with critics viewing it as a power grab rather than a solution to Rivers’ political crisis.

As reactions pour in, the National Assembly is expected to debate the proclamation, which requires a two-thirds majority approval to remain in effect beyond ten days.

