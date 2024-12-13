Reckitt, Wellbeing partner to combat neonatal jaundice

In a bold move to combat neonatal jaundice in Nigeria, Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has partnered with Oscar Anderson, a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), and the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) to launch Project Oscar ‘Light for Life’ initiative.

The initiative focusing on neonatal jaundice screening, treatment, and kernicterus prevention, was officially launched at an event in Lagos.

This flagship program aims to address the urgent challenges surrounding neonatal jaundice (NNJ) in Nigeria, a condition affecting approximately 60 percent of term neonates and up to 100 percent of preterm infants.

NNJ remains a leading cause of preventable brain damage, including conditions like kernicterus and cerebral palsy, despite the availability of effective and affordable treatments. Challenges such as inadequate diagnostic tools, unreliable phototherapy equipment, and widespread misconceptions about the condition continue to hinder proper management.

Project Oscar – Light for Life seeks to close these gaps by providing healthcare facilities with essential tools, such as phototherapy units and bilirubinometers, ensuring accurate diagnoses and timely treatment.

The program also includes training for healthcare professionals on recognising and managing NNJ and raising awareness among mothers and families to dispel common myths.

Originally launched in Vietnam by young disability activist Oscar Anderson and Reckitt, where it has treated over 150,000 newborns since 2019, the program is now expanding to Nigeria as part of a broader effort to reduce neonatal mortality and prevent lifelong disabilities.

This initiative aligns with global health priorities and seeks collaboration with international bodies, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to integrate NNJ management into global neonatal care guidelines.

Speaking at the event, Akbar Ali Shah, General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised the urgent need for such an initiative, stating “Every child deserves a healthy start in life, yet for far too many families, neonatal jaundice remains a silent threat—often going unnoticed and untreated until it’s too late. At Reckitt, we recognise that addressing this challenge demands more than providing tools; it calls for steadfast commitment, robust partnerships, and comprehensive education. With Project Oscar, we are bringing these critical elements together. As Nigeria stands among the nations most affected by neonatal jaundice, expanding Project Oscar to Nigeria represents a transformative step forward. We are determined to ensure this initiative creates a healthier, brighter future for every child born in Nigeria”.

Toyin Saraki, founder and resident of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, also commented, “It is fitting that we gather on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, this year’s theme reminds us that inclusion is not just a moral imperative but a necessity for sustainable progress and development. Neonatal jaundice If left untreated, can lead to kernicterus, cerebral palsy, and other severe disabilities, contributing to as much as 5 to 14 percent of neonatal deaths. The statistics are sobering, but they also call us to action. Today, as we nationally launch Project Oscar – Light for Life, we confront this challenge with urgency and resolve, and the understanding that neonatal jaundice is not just a medical issue; it is a matter of equity and justice.”

Oscar Anderson, whose personal journey inspired the initiative, equally shared his thoughts on the expansion of Project Oscar to Nigeria, “As someone who has lived with the consequences of neonatal jaundice, I know firsthand the pain it can cause—both for the individual and their family. This project was born out of my determination to ensure that no child or parent has to endure what my family went through. I am excited to see this initiative, which began in my home country of Vietnam, now taking root in Nigeria, a nation where the need is greatest. Neonatal jaundice should never be a cause of lifelong challenges. I can’t wait to see the lives we will change together in Nigeria and beyond, as we shine the light of hope and healing into communities that need it the most.”

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, representing the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighted the transformative potential of Project Oscar and its significant pilot in Lagos State. He remarked “It’s remarkable how such a simple therapy can profoundly improve life quality when timely intervention is provided. Project Oscar is a much-needed advancement in our mission to prevent neonatal jaundice and eradicate kernicterus in Lagos and across Nigeria. Lagos is honoured to be the beneficiary of this transformative initiative, and we are committed to maximizing its impact.”

As Project Oscar begins its transformative journey in Nigeria, Reckitt and Wellbeing Foundation Africa invites all stakeholders—healthcare providers, policymakers, and community leaders—to join the cause and advocate for sustainable improvements in neonatal care.

