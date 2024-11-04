Reckitt Nigeria pledges support for local production

Reckitt Nigeria has pledged continued support for local production, acknowledging the critical role local supply partners play in enhancing in its manufacturing operations.

Akbar Ali Shah, chief executive officer, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, said the firm is aligned with the government’s localisation agenda and committed to promoting domestic manufacturing, reducing imports and creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

Shah made spoke during the company’s annual commercial conference where it recognized suppliers.

“Strong supplier partnerships is at the heart of our success in Nigeria, and by investing in local suppliers, we not only enhance our manufacturing footprint but also contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian economy,” the CEO said.

The event highlighted Reckitt Nigeria’s dedication to strong local partnerships, crucial for economic growth and supply chain efficiency.

The awards recognised outstanding suppliers who have demonstrated exceptional quality, innovation, sustainability, and adherence to delivery schedules.

Soprinye Banjo, procurement manager, Reckitt Nigeria added that building sustainable partnerships is an enabler to unlocking economic growth.

The ceremony featured 10 supply partners BASF LFTZ, Veevee Paper Nigeria Limited, PolyProducts Nigeria Limited, Industrial Metalizing and Packaging Company (IMPCO), and Fountain Manufacturing Limited (FMCL).

Through its localisation agenda, the company plans to invest in sustainable practices and public initiatives, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate entity.

