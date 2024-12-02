Reckitt advocates safe sanitation to promote a healthy lifestyle in Nigeria

Reckitt, makers of Harpic, has committed to promoting clean and hygienic sanitation in Nigeria as part of its plans to promote a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians.

According to the firm, Nigeria urgently needs to address its sanitation challenges by dealing with open defecation and its huge risk to human life.

This year’s World Toilet Day event, organised by Reckitt Nigeria in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources with the theme, ‘Toilets – A Place for Peace,’ emphasised the crucial role of sanitation in fostering health, dignity, and sustainable communities.

This commitment aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which calls for equitable access to sanitation for all by 2030.

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, lauded Harpic’s contributions in the fight to preserve the environment.

“When sanitation services are destroyed, damaged, or disrupted, untreated human waste spreads in the environment, unleashing deadly diseases such as cholera. The act of open defecation in the state from statistics is about 3 percent according to WASHNORM 2021 report.

“The Lagos State Bureau of Statistics put this figure at 8 percent, therefore, our gathering here today is to proffer solutions to the sanitation in the State,” he said.

In line with the Federal Government’s target of achieving an Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025 as stated in the Presidential Executive Order 009 of 2019, the Lagos State Government adopted the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign which flagged off in the state in 2021.

This campaign has since been taken to the grassroots level and launched in 11 local government areas in Lagos.

At the Abuja edition of the World Toilet Day commemoration, Harpic’s efforts were further recognised as Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented while other top dignitaries were in attendance.

Harpic has championed access to hygienic sanitation solutions at both state and federal levels. This year, Lagos and Abuja served as rallying points for intensified efforts to address Nigeria’s sanitation challenges.

Akbar Ali Shah, general manager for Reckitt sub-Saharan Africa, underscored the importance of inclusive partnerships.

“A clean and safe environment fosters productivity, lowers healthcare costs, and improves the quality of life. We applaud the Federal Government’s relaunch of the Clean Nigeria Strategy and reaffirm our commitment to this cause,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to spread the message of good sanitary practices and make toilets places of peace to achieve a healthier and happier nation.

Harpic has previously refurbished and maintained over 150 public toilet units and continuously carries out toilet hygiene education through its door-to-door programme, reaching over 4 million Nigerians since 2017.

It aims to accelerate progress in making Nigeria Open Defecation-Free, paving the way for a cleaner, safer, and more peaceful Nigeria.

