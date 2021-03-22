Recapping the International Day of Happiness

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the world celebrated the International Day of Happiness, a day set aside to recognize the relevance of happiness and well-being, two of humankind’s most fundamental goals and aspirations. In marking this day, despite global health and economic crises, we reinforced the significance of acknowledging the little big things that cheer our hearts and keep us going.

According to a popular quote, “happiness is a direction and not a place”. We are constantly in pursuit of it, finding happiness in the grand schemes and, at other times, in seemingly ordinary situations like spending quality time with loved ones, receiving your ordered meal just at the right time or hearing the heart-warming giggle of your child.

Everyone, irrespective of race, gender, social class, religious affirmation, genuinely wants to be happy at all times, taking deliberate and cautionary measures to avoid anything that could potentially alter a good day, a pleasant relationship or even a thriving business, but most often, the unforeseen happens.

An example is starting your day on a relaxed note, stepping out of the house ready to accomplish the next feat or embark on a new project for the year; meeting up with a prospective client to establish a better relationship and decide business strategies or even dropping the children off at school, and suddenly, the unplanned happens – you crash into the car of a fellow road user. Enveloped by confusion and uncertainty, thoughts of what to do next and “why me?” instantly decimates the state of calmness and happiness you had enjoyed only moments ago.

The essence of preserving happiness is its criticality to people’s well-being and survival. It starts with the mental state of having assurance over any unexpected outcome. This is why this year’s theme for International Day of Happiness – “Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind” is so apt and relatable.

This theme establishes that though there may be events beyond our control, positively dealing with the outcomes is possible – so we need to keep calm and respond constructively. The second step is to stay wise, making intelligent decisions, choosing positive actions that help deal with the consequences. Thirdly, be kind; it suggests that you make decisions that would help others live better lives and bring smiles to their faces as we journey through life together.

It is in line with this theme and its unflinching commitment to Nigerians that Leadway Assurance Company Limited, with five decades of industry-leading operations, chose to tag its service to its customers, “insuring happiness”.

Leadway Assurance lines up an array of financial policies to suit any human or business outcome and eventualities that could shatter the prospect of happiness. These innovative insurance products effectively cater to every insurable risk to your happiness in business, travel, auto, property, health, pension, savings and investment. Even your lifestyle, children education, prized jewellery, properties, visitors to your property or legal brouhaha are not left out; Leadway Assurance is committed to your happiness in many ways than one.

