RECALP restates commitment to prepare youths for opportunities in Nigeria

RECALP, an annual summit, aimed at providing practical anecdotes for relationship, entrepreneurship, career, leadership, and politics, has restated its commitment to preparing Nigerian youths for opportunities in the country.

The summit, which has been held consistently for seven years, is organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos Province 19 and serves as a platform to equip the new generation of leaders and stimulate attendees, mostly young people to align with plausible steps to attain their life goals.

Speaking during this year’s summit, chief host, Bisi Olowoyo, who is also pastor-in-charge of Lagos Province 19, said RECALP has continued to give hope to the young ones that the situation in Nigeria is just a passing moment, while preparing them for opportunities that exist amid the challenges.

Olowoyo explained that the alternative is not to elope because surviving in other countries is equally challenging but rather youths should collaborate and exchange ideas, while seeking solutions to make Nigeria a better place.

While admonishing the youth to be determined, focused and committed, he said RECALP is carefully designed to stir-up the creativity, talents and skills in the young people.

Read Also: RED’s Culture Intelligence hosts inaugural marketing leaders’ summit

“Looking back, the origin of RECALP was to address some key issues affecting the youths, which God helped in identifying with the acronym, RECALP –Relationship, Entrepreneur, Career, Leadership and Politics.

“One expects that youths and young adults should be interested in these issues. We considered that we needed to have a youth major programme that could centre around areas that affect their development and those were what gave rise to RECALP,” Olowoyo said.

He noted that since the journey began about seven years ago, the programme has hosted eminent speakers at different levels.

“Two years ago, we had it all physical because there was no Covid-19, but last year during the lockdown as a result of Covid, we broadcast virtually. Coming back this year, since social media and broadcast has become almost part of activities all around the world; it became necessary to use social media in a bid to reach a larger population. Today, we are not only having a very strong physical presence of people, but also a large number of those attending virtually,” he said.

Also speaking at the summit, Femi Aminu, the provincial youth pastor, further explained that RECALP is an innovative, impactful and resourceful platform to raise and build great leaders that will stand the test of time and become problem solvers in this generation and next.

Aminu noted that at a time where people are crying for solutions to national, economic, family and political problems, youths and young adults must rise up to proffer solutions.

“You are the light of the world, take over and darkness will disappear. Don’t give up and be overtaken by depression or suicidal thoughts but know that there is hope. It’s not about the problems; it’s about how to solve those problems in our nation.

“You have been sent by God to solve political problems. Take your place in politics before it’s too late. God is counting on you to make a difference,” he admonished participants.

A member of the House of Representatives for Somolu Federal Constituency, Ademorin Kuye discussed issues around politics; Bisi Akande (leadership); Nike Macaulay (career); Seyi Abolaji (entrepreneurship) and Dunamis Okunowo led the discussion on relationship.