Real estate firm launches co-operative, targets 10,000 self-made millionaires by 2025

Klassic Properties Limited (KPL), a real estate firm in Lagos, on Thursday, July 27 launched the registered co-operative arm of the business, Klassic Multipurpose Cooperative Society (Klassicoop), with a primary target of raising ten thousand self-made millionaires through real estate by 2025.

Peace Omesue, chief executive officer (CEO), Klassic Properties Limited (KPL), made this disclosure at the official launch of Klassicoop, where she said that opening up the real estate space to low income earners whose population account for a larger chunk of Nigeria’s teeming population would help build a more resilient nation.

“Our co-operators can buy into any of our packages. We have the basic membership and the premium membership. The basic membership is open to all at all times but the premium membership is project based,” she said.

She further disclosed that with the basic membership scheme, co-operators can pay as low as a thousand naira a day for twelve months and earn between 15 to 28 percent interest on investment over the course of one year.

According to Omesue, the company will leverage hands-on training and mentorship to disrupt the real estate sales market ecosystem in the next few years. “I have impacted over 400 individuals to become real estate marketers and most of them are doing fine. When we started our own company we let them go and started over again. It is the vision for me and I am going to do it either by showing you how to make this money or by helping you save money.”

She noted that while the real estate space is dominated by high income earners, her experience in the sector has proven that given the right opportunities, low-income earners cannot just aspire to achieve but achieve financial stability over a period of time.

“One of my mentors would say real estate is not for poor people but we, as a company, have decided to play at the lower end of the stick. If you look at our society today, the low-income earners are more than the high-income earners.

“We have remained relevant because we have our own uniqueness. Through this co-operative, Klassicoop; we are opening our doors to people that feel that they cannot participate in Real Estate because they do not have money,” Omesue said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, beneficiaries from the co-operators prior to its launch disclosed that they received their capital with stipulated interests when their capital reached maturity. “Since I registered, three years ago they gave me my money as at when due with my percentage (interest),” Jane John said.

Another beneficiary, Ikenna Madu, disclosed that confirming the authenticity of the company in the first year of his encounter with them, he has since become the guarantor for other neighbours who are skeptical about investing with the firm.

“I am like a guarantor for this market as a whole. People are joining the cooperative because of me. I am proud to do this. This is the third year I’m doing it and I don’t have any issue with my money,” Madu said.