Reaction trails killing of Cash App founder

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and former chief technology officer at Square, was stabbed to death on Tuesday morning, close to downtown San Francisco in the United States according to media reports. The Police said officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street in the city’s Rincon Hill neighbourhood when they arrived, the injured victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

People took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, sending eulogizing Tweets to the 43-year old’s twitter handle @crazybob

No arrests have been made.

San Francisco police have not disclosed any suspect information.