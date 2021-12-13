RCCG Rose of Sharon renovates school lab, empowers 74 businesses

In celebration of its 25th year anniversary and in furtherance of its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon Parish, G.R.A Ikeja has renovated and equipped the Science Laboratory of a Lagos-based school and empowered 74 beneficiaries in its Business Expansion Support Programme.

These CSR initiatives are among the series of programmes lined up by the Church to mark the landmark anniversary celebration themed ‘Exceeding Greatness’.

The programmes which began on Thursday with the commissioning of the newly refurbished and equipped Biology, Chemistry and Physics Laboratories of the State High School, located at Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja, ran through to today, Sunday 4th December 2021.

Speaking during the commissioning, Emeka Obiagwu, the Senior Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Rose of Sharon, explained that the renovation and equipping of the laboratory among the initiatives lined up by the Church to mark the 25th anniversary of the parish as well as serve as part of the Christian Social Responsibly of the church aimed at positively impacting society.

Obiagwu, in his remarks, while noting that the science laboratories were rehabilitated with the sum of N15 million, added: “We thought it necessary to do something great for the community. We felt there is a need to touch lives and we felt it was important that we do a landmark project that 15 years from now will keep impacting people.

“The burden was to ensure students learn in a conducive atmosphere. We set up a committee that went round to look for a landmark project and we identified that this school’s laboratory was in bad shape. We decided to refurbish, renovate and equip the laboratories.”

Babatunde Fowler, the former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who is also from the Church and who was at the commissioning said the parish saw the need to help in providing a conducive environment for the students, to foster learning.

“It is clear that the government cannot do it all by itself, so we decided to partner with the government to provide a conducive learning environment for the students. We believe that as the government does its best and the private sector supports, the future of Nigeria, which are the students, will excel in their studies.

The Commissioner of Education Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented by the Director, Science & Technology, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ogunfuyi Hassan, commended the Rose of Sharon Parish for partnering with the government in upgrading the education system in Lagos State.

Noting that partnerships like these are needed for the progress of Lagos, the Commissioner urged private bodies and religious organisations to borrow a leaf from the Church to push the frontiers of development in the state.

Speaking in the same vein of appreciation, the Principal, State Senior High School, Adeola George, applauded the church for their support and also the Lagos state government for encouraging partnership.

In a related development, the Church yesterday, empowered 74 beneficiaries in its Business Expansion Support Programme.

A breakdown of this shows that 11 of these beneficiaries received Sewing machines while others who are Petty Traders, Soap makers, Beautician, Caterers, Perfumers received various cash support between N50,000 – N100,000 to help boost their businesses.

Speaking exclusively on why the Church chose to use these CSR initiatives, Pastor Emeka said: “As a Church, CSR is in our DNA. We will continue to do that as long as we are on earth because that is the heartbeat of God. Our father in the Lord, Pastor E.A. Adeboye dreams, eats Christian Social Responsibility. Because of his passion, we have a Special Assistant to Daddy G.O on Corporate Social Responsibility who coincidentally, is the Head of Apapa Family, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade.

“The Apapa family and Redeemed Christian Church of God have donated intensive care units in hospitals in Nigeria and engaged in many CSR activities too numerous to mention,” he said.