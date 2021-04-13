Ramadan: A time to reflect on building a better society – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has congratulated Moslems in Nigeria and across the globe for witnessing yet again, the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement by his media office, Atiku urged Moslems to seize the once-in-a-year opportunity to get close to God spiritually and seek His favour, and relief from the myriad of problems that have become a cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress and development as a nation.

He noted that although the Holy month of Ramadan is a period in which Moslems observe the 29 or 30 days fast, “it is also a time for us to reflect on our humanity and to give charity, especially to those desperately in need of help.”

According to him, “At this crucial time when regulations aimed at ending the scourge of Coronavirus have led to many people being economically displaced, it is incumbent on us to remember those in need and stretch our hands of help.”

He enjoined all to shun acts of violence and criminality that are causing so much harm in society, saying: “let us all embrace peace, and the spirit of hard-work to achieve our desirable goals as individuals and as a society.”