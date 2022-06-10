Quest oil group deepens footprint, launches fuel station in Benin

The Management of Quest Oil Group, an integrated indigenous energy provider, has unveiled a new retail fuel station in Benin City to meet the growing demands of petroleum products by customers in Edo State.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, Dele Goke, chief executive officer, Quest Oil Group, said the firm was established over 10 years ago with a vision to become a value-driven energy company that provides eco-friendly and innovative services for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Goke said it is currently in the process of rebranding retail stations across Nigeria in line with the company’s commitment to expand operation across the oil and gas value chain, particularly the downstream sector, after it acquired Ascon Oil Company in 2019.

He expressed hope that the new station would avail the people of Edo State the opportunity to access quality petroleum products and create employment for unemployed youths in the area.

Ukwa Anya, head, sales and marketing, Quest oil, in his remarks, said the firm has, over the years, consistently offered customers clean and efficient energy solutions and also maintained strict compliance to stipulated guidelines on petroleum products purchase and distribution.

Anya, while noting that they have more than 20 retail stations across Nigeria, said that in addition to the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, the facility also has fully installed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) skid to provide cooking gas at affordable prices to Benin residents.