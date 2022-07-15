PwC mentors students, holds chess challenge

PwC Nigeria, a leading professional services firm, has held its second mentorship programme as part of this year’s Chess4Change holistic development initiative at the Government College, Eric Moore- Surulere in Lagos State.

The seventh in the series, the chess-centred corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme empowers students in public schools with various life skills.

The mentorship session was graced by dignitaries such as Taiwo Adewunmi, a chief superintendent of police, Adebukola Bojuwoye, the divisional police officer of Bar Beach in Victoria Island; Alex Ogbole, the head of Lagos State sports medicine unit; forensic analyst & cybercrime/financial crime investigator, Alex Ogbole, forensic analyst & cybercrime/financial crime investigator, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission; and Cecilia Okeowo, the principal, Government College Lagos.

Adewunmi in enlightening the audience on security & safety urged the students to be more security conscious, Bojuwoye, in his succinct lecture on health & lifestyle, discouraged the abuse of drugs and other related substances; while Ogbole spoke on juvenile delinquency: financial crimes & other related offences.

Additionally, the firm organised a keenly contested novelty match in the Majidun community of Ikorodu, between students of the Chess4Change programme and the ‘Chess in Slums Africa’ (CISA) initiative.

Delia Asuzu, the PwC Nigeria’s head of clients and markets speaking at the event organised in conjunction with MediaVision encouraged the participants to make the best of the opportunity as chess develops the various life skills essential for success. All the contestants in the challenge, which was won by the ‘Chess In The Slums’ team, received PwC-branded gifts while the winners received additional prizes.

Alex Omoyele, the baale of Majidun had during an earlier courtesy visit, thanked the PwC team for the benevolence; and reiterated the community’s continued commitment to welcoming such impactful community development initiatives.

PwC’s Chess4Change is a major component of the professional firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) focus on “building trust in society and solving important problems.”

The developmental programme is designed to improve strategic and critical thinking skills amongst secondary school students using the game of chess.

It is supported by the Lagos State government through the ministry of education and the Lagos Sports Commission, as well as the Lagos State Chess Association.