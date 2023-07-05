PwC Media Excellence Awards 2023 opens for entries with new categories

The PwC Media Excellence Awards 2023 is officially open for submissions, the organisers have said.

This year marks the eighth edition of the awards and brings forth two new categories: Special Investigative Reporting and Sustainability Reporting.

The submission period will close on Monday, July 31, 2023, and the winners will be announced during the awards gala night on Friday, October 6, 2023.

“Over the past decade, our media initiatives have successfully yielded numerous outcomes, including the publication of impactful and rigorous business stories. The call for submissions for this year’s awards exemplifies our commitment to sustaining these outcomes and supporting Nigerian journalists in their pursuit of excellence in business journalism,” Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner at PwC Nigeria.

“We are delighted to introduce two new categories to encourage and empower journalists to further explore sustainability issues and recognize exceptional investigative business stories that shape our business, economy, and fiscal policy landscape.”

The PwC Media Excellence Awards 2023 has expanded the range of eligible submissions and will now accept entries in the following six categories: Tax & Fiscal Policy Reporting; Finance & Capital Markets Reporting; SMEs Reporting; Business & Economy Reporting; Special Investigative Reporting; and Sustainability Reporting.

According to the statement, submissions must consist of stories published between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, across various media platforms such as television, radio, print, and online. Winners in each category will be awarded a cash prize of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), while second and third-place winners will receive N150,000 and N50,000, respectively.

In the previous edition, Tunde Ajaja of Punch emerged as the winner in the Tax & Fiscal Policy category with the entry ‘Legal battle over VAT collection stirs debates on equity, fiscal federalism I & II’; Isaac Anyaogu of Business Day won the Finance & Capital Markets category with ‘Nigeria’s green bond is driving a quiet boom’; Odinaka Anudu of ICIR secured the SME category with ‘As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls’; and Kunle Adebajo of Humangle Media claimed the Business & Economy Reporting category with ‘Banking Made Easy…But Not For People With Disabilities In West Africa’.

Journalists can submit their entries through the official PwC website: https://www.pwc.com/ng/en/events/media-awards.html.