Public policy takes centre stage at 8th Development Dialogue

Experts in governance and development would lead and participate in the insightful discourse around building a new Nigeria with a focus on good governance and public policy at the 8th edition of the Development Dialogue.

Organised by Ideation Hub Africa (IHA), the conference scheduled to hold on November 24 2022 as a virtual summit will foster discussions on good leadership and public policy in Africa to achieve greater social impact and transformation to create more purposeful work for Africa’s future.

Themed ‘Good Governance & Public Policy: The Roadmap to Rebuilding the Nation,’ the executive conference will convene African leaders, nation-building enthusiasts, policy shapers, development practitioners, non-profit professionals, social innovators, impact-driven entrepreneurs, and changemakers across Nigeria and Africa and other key players, in Africa’s development sector to discuss around building a new Nigeria.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi, executive director of Ideation Hub Africa and Convener, Development Dialogue said “At Ideation Hub Africa, we believe the way to advance Nigeria’s prosperity is through its social profit sector in collaboration with other sectors.

Read also: Expert proffers solution to managing security threats to residential estates, offices

“This is why at this year’s Development Dialogue, we will host thousands of virtual attendees to an experience of learning, sharing, creating innovative solutions, forming collaborations to influence good leadership, governance, policies, and mapping out new possibilities that will birth new ideas and vision of a New Nigeria and African Continent,” Deji-Kurunmi said.

According to her, the 8th edition of Development Dialogue is expected to be a ‘Big Conversation on Pragmatic African Leadership’ for stakeholders across the civil society, government, public and private sectors to raise burning issues, critically analyse Africa’s current situation affecting the continent and leadership structures and identify innovative steps in birthing a new transformational change across the African Continent.

She said through the dialogue, competencies for shaping beneficiary-centric policies that impact nation-building will be strengthened.

She also hinted that participants will expand their leadership capacity to understand pressing problems and critical challenges in African communities, as well as craft workable solutions.

According to her, people can join a leadership ThinkTank during the conference, and learn how to craft a blueprint that creates real solutions, especially for underserved African communities, adding that their contributions will shape policy papers being curated for governments.

“Participants can connect with other super-achievers working in government, civil society, non-profits, social enterprises, academia and impact-driven projects and access courses and conference replays from social innovation school to turbocharge their learning goals,” Deji-Kurunmi added.

Since 2015, Ideation Hub Africa has built over 20,000 member ecosystems of Social Innovators, Changemakers and Nation Builders working to achieve the SDGs across 25 African Countries.