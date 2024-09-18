Public concerns on GMOs rooted in misinformation – Agric minister

Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture food and security

…Says FG planning public information centre

Abubakar Kyari, the minister of agriculture and food security, has reiterated the Federal Government’s position on addressing public concerns about Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), stating that such concerns are rooted in misconceptions and misinformation.

The minister was represented by Abubakar Abdullahi, director, the Federal Department of Agriculture, at the Nigerian Plant Breeders Association 2nd International Conference, which began in Abuja on Wednesday, to run till Friday, with the theme “Revolutionising agriculture through the integration of plant breeding strategies and modern biotechnology.”

According to Kyari, “The government is mindful in trying to address public concerns about GMO programmes in Nigeria. Public concerns about genetically modified organisms are often rooted in misconceptions and misinformation.

“To effectively address these concerns and promote public acceptance, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security intends to open a help-line centre for open and transparent communication with the members of the public to provide clear and accurate information about the science behind GMOs, their benefits, and the regulatory processes put in place to safeguard public health.”

Kyari noted that the rapid increase in the country’s population, climate change, and geo-political tensions across the world are straining the already fragile food supply system, making it necessary for all hands to be on deck to push the frontiers for food supply.

“Over the years important stakeholders and other partners such as the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Africa Rice and other international Research Institutions have played a prominent role in the research/development of new crop varieties in Nigeria.

“It is worth mentioning here a few examples of the successful applications of plant breeding and biotechnology application in Nigeria: The development and release of improved cassava varieties like TMS 97/2313, TMS 97/1825, and TMS 98/0572 by the IITA and the development of Bt cowpea, which produces its insecticide,” he said.

He added that the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI) has utilised tissue culture techniques to produce disease-free banana planting materials, genetically engineered cotton by the Cotton Research Institute (CRI), and the recently released Tela maize variety which was developed through a collaborative effort between IITA and the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) in Nigeria.

Chiedozie Egesi, president of the Nigerian Plant Breeders Association (NPBA) and executive director/CEO of the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, called for urgent innovation in agriculture to combat the current rise in population, which is straining global food security.

Egesi said it was not just a call to action but a declaration of a new era in agricultural science, an era where the wisdom of the past blends with the reality of the present and projects to meet the promise of the future.

“As we speak, the world’s population is racing towards 10 billion people by 2050. This increase places tremendous pressure on our global food systems, which are already strained by challenges like climate change, soil degradation, loss of biodiversity, and water scarcity.

“Moreover, our agricultural sector faces the dual responsibility of producing more food on less land, with fewer inputs like water and fertiliser, while simultaneously minimising its environmental footprint. These challenges can feel overwhelming, but they also present incredible opportunities for innovation.

“For centuries, plant breeders/crop improvement scientists have been at the forefront of solving agricultural challenges—through selective breeding, cross-pollination, and hybridisation. This meticulous work has improved crop yields, increased resistance to diseases and pests, and adapted plants to various climatic conditions. But as we enter this new age, traditional methods alone will no longer suffice”, he added.

Abdullahi Mustapha, DG/CEO, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), said the theme resonated deeply with their shared vision for a sustainable and food-secure future.