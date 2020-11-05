PSC raises alarm over social media message inciting police against civilians

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has raised the alarm over a social media message allegedly inciting police officers to attack civilians apparently in retaliation for the losses in lives and property the police suffered in the mayhem that followed the ENDSARS protests across the country.

Part of the reported hate message read; “every Police that dies for civilian again, he is on his own … Do the needful police work and remain alive for your children and families.”

This message elicited reactions from the PSC, which through a statement issued on Thursday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, warned officers not to be swayed by such incitements but remain professional and conduct themselves within the law.

Part of the statement read: “The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a social media message inciting Officers and men of the Nigeria Police to go outside its rules of engagement in dealing with the civilian public.

“The Commission feels that this moment does not call for incitement but for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project. The Police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement.”

The Commission added that it’s doing its best to see that the welfare of the Officers and men are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the Nigerian nation. The Commission added that it’s seeking a complete and comprehensive overhaul of its logistics to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

“The Police Men are enjoined to note that they are required to play a leading role in the search for peace and progress in the Country,” the statement added.

The Commission again commiserated with the families of officers who lost their lives and wished those who were injured during the crisis a quick recovery.