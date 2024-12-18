PSC promotes 27 senior police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 27 senior police officers, elevating 11 commissioners of police (CPs) to the rank of assistant inspectors general of police (AIGs) and promoting 16 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of commissioners of police.

The promotion exercise, which took place at the PSC corporate headquarters, Tuesday,marked a new phase in police advancement procedures, as the officers were subjected to both written and oral examinations.

Hashimu Argungu, PSC chairman, emphasised that written and oral examinations will now be mandatory for promotions at all levels within the Nigeria Police Force.

He urged police officers to embrace continuous improvement and global best practices, particularly highlighting the importance of proficiency in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The newly promoted AIGs include: Umar Shehu Nadada (CP, Nasarawa State), Mustapha Mohammed Bala (CP, Rivers State), Abayomi Peter Oladipo (CP, Ondo State), Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke (CP, SWAT, FCID Abuja), Ibrahim Abdullahi (CP, Kaduna State), and Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka (CP, PPP, DLS, Force Headquarters Abuja). Others are Akinwale Kunle Adeniran (CP, Ekiti State), Zubairu Abubakar (CP, Police Staff College, Jos), Fom Pam Joseph (CP, Homicide, FCID Abuja), Emuobo Fred Ekokotu (CP, Admin, Air Wing, Abuja), and Garba Musa Yusuf (Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos).

In the same vein, the 16 newly promoted commissioners of police include: Kayode Ojapinwa (DC, SCID, FCT), Emmanual Ighodalo (DC, ZCID, Zone 8, Lokoja), Bose Funmi Akinyemi (DC, SEB, FCID Annex, Lagos), Barayimil Ahmadu Samaila (DC, DFA, Kogi State), Martin Nwogoh (DC, DFA, Zone 2, Lagos), Shetima Jauro Mohammed (DC, SCID, Nasarawa State), Ibrahim Gotan (DC, DFA, Zone 2, Bauchi), and Rabiu Mohammed (DC, Ops, Zone 3, Yola).

Others are: Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola (DC, SCID, Ekiti State), Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale (DC, Ops, Rivers State), Bello Yahaya (DC, Anti-Money Laundering, FCID Abuja), Ibrahim Adamu Bakori (DC, Ops, Bayelsa State), Hauwa Ibrahim Jibrin (DC, DFA, FCT), Abayomi Shogunle (DC, Ops, Osun State), Mohammed Azare Baba (DC, Ops, Akwa Ibom State), and Ezekiel Philip Husseini (DC, ZCID, Zone 3, Yola).

Taiwo Lakanu, chairman of the Standing Committee on Police Promotions, who oversaw the oral interviews, advised the newly promoted officers to adhere to the responsibilities of their new roles and deliver exceptional service.

Lakanu further assured that the commission remains committed to ensuring merit-based and timely promotions for deserving officers.

Share