PSC Chair advocates for modern technology in Nigeria’s legal system

Hashimu Argungu, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has called for innovation and the proper use of electronic evidence in Nigeria’s legal system. Argungu made the call on Tuesday, during an event marking International Human Rights Day, held at the Nigerian Bar Association National Secretariat Auditorium in Abuja.

Themed “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now: All Humans Are Born Free and Equal in Dignity and Rights,” the event highlighted the pressing need for modernization in the country’s criminal justice framework.

In a statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Argungu emphasized that human rights violations have evolved in the 21st century, exposing the limitations of Nigeria’s “passive and obsolete” criminal justice system.

He noted that key challenges include the lack of a balanced approach to victimology and the inability of the justice system to keep pace with technological advancements.

“Old laws and regulations appear uncertain and obsolete, and it is becoming harder for these regulations to keep up with technology. It is doubtful that new languages in law can fully anticipate the cleverness of technology”, Argungu said.

The PSC Chairman underscored the urgent need for judicial staff and lawyers to receive specialized training in identifying crimes committed via digital platforms and in handling electronic evidence.

He described the current reliance on long-hand writing during court proceedings as outdated and ineffective in today’s fast-paced world.

Argungu also highlighted conflicts in procedural laws, particularly regarding the disposal of exhibits from concluded court cases.

He stressed that these challenges must be addressed to build a more effective legal system capable of upholding justice in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

