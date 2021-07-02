PSAG to reignite interest in agric with inaugural master class

The Private Sector Advisory Board (PSAG) Nigeria, Cluster 5, in a bid to unlock the massive opportunities inherent in the agricultural sector for Nigerian youths to thrive is set to host its first business of agriculture masterclass with the theme ‘Think Agriculture’.

The masterclass is scheduled to hold virtual from 5th-7th July 2021.

According to the organizers, through the masterclass event, the PSAG Nigeria aims to create awareness on the profitability of agriculture as a business, encouraging multiplicity of investment for income generation and exposing participants to the opportunities in agriculture, and revealing how they can tap into it and make for the non-correlated sources of residual income.

With almost 40 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 24, the country boasts of one of the largest youth populations in the world.

Sadly, the majority of the youth entertain misconceptions that agriculture is limited to farming or is generally non-profitable.

The agricultural sector contributed 29.25percent to overall real GDP in the third quarter and grew by 14.88percent year-on-year in nominal terms.

The Business of Agriculture Masterclass aim is to shift their gaze to the limitless potentials of the agric sector in Nigeria and let them know that the grass is greener where it is watered.

The organizers noted that PSAG was created by the office of the senior special assistant to The President on SDGs to drive private sector participation toward the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The organisation exists to foster policy dialogue, applied research, private sector engagement, and strategic interventions at the policy, project, community and entrepreneur levels.

PSAG is structured around 11 different clusters, mapped for the cross implementation and reporting of companies’ activities around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals under suggested standards.

The main purpose of each cluster is to own, lead and drive dialogue and implementation efforts with respective cluster members that fall within the same group criteria by goals within the private sector and corporate foundations in Nigeria.

Cluster 5 is focused on enabling goal 2 (zero hunger) and goal 12 (responsible consumption and production) of the SDGs with sector focus on agribusiness & manufacturing.

These live training sessions will touch on major agric value chains and will be anchored by industry experts in the agribusiness sector who will share their depth of experience with aspiring agripreneurs for the benefit of income generation.