Providing safe work spaces for entrepreneurs during the pandemic

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many entrepreneurs pivoted to working from home and managing their business remotely. This pivot brought the realization that many people could work from anywhere, saving valuable time otherwise spent commuting, and money spent on office spaces. However, from dealing with power outages, internet unreliability and family interference, working from home posed its own unique challenges for many entrepreneurs. This is where Impact Hub Lagos comes in.

Impact Hub Lagos, a member of the Impact Hub Global Network, is part of a rapidly expanding, global collective of collaborative spaces, vibrant entrepreneurial communities, and capacity building programs that inspire, connect and enable impact. We support entrepreneurs and other actors in the ecosystem by providing inspiring spaces, facilitating collaboration and community and providing tangible support solutions such as; training, financial advisory, business incubation and acceleration and other services.

Read Also: 5 Ways COVID-19 Has Redefined Our Work Culture

One of the key services that we provide is physical space that offers a flexible and highly functional infrastructure to work, meet, learn and connect. The Impact Hub Lagos Space is COVID-19 regulation compliant, and for as low as 8,000 naira, entrepreneurs can access our facilities which includes several state of the art conference rooms, private offices and hot desking space.

To ensure the health and safety of all our staff and members, we put in place several regulations in line with the Lagos State Government COVID-19 guidelines. From temperature screenings at entry, to enforcing mask wearing rules in shared spaces, we make health and our priority.

For more information and inquiries, please contact lagos@impacthub.net.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13BkHWDQ2oZooDIoUEOFQDWnLHA-EjnTN/view?usp=sharing